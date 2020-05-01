PiplCoin (PIPL) Price Hits $0.0015 on Exchanges

PiplCoin (CURRENCY:PIPL) traded down 19.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 1st. PiplCoin has a total market capitalization of $198,164.39 and approximately $245.00 worth of PiplCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, PiplCoin has traded 30.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One PiplCoin token can now be purchased for about $0.0015 or 0.00000017 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002463 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011361 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $214.42 or 0.02414720 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.61 or 0.00198320 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.57 or 0.00062682 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000813 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00042801 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000179 BTC.

PiplCoin Token Profile

PiplCoin’s total supply is 7,329,758,708 tokens and its circulating supply is 132,749,405 tokens. PiplCoin’s official Twitter account is @PiplCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for PiplCoin is piplcoin.com.

PiplCoin Token Trading

PiplCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PiplCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PiplCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PiplCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

