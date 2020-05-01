PIVX (PIVX) Hits Market Capitalization of $17.93 Million

PIVX (CURRENCY:PIVX) traded up 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 1st. During the last week, PIVX has traded 15.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. PIVX has a total market capitalization of $17.93 million and $983,703.00 worth of PIVX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PIVX coin can currently be purchased for about $0.32 or 0.00003577 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia, CoinExchange, Crex24 and Livecoin.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

PIVX Profile

PIVX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 25th, 2015. PIVX’s total supply is 56,781,166 coins. PIVX’s official message board is forum.pivx.org. PIVX’s official Twitter account is @_pivx and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for PIVX is /r/pivx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PIVX’s official website is www.pivx.org.

Buying and Selling PIVX

PIVX can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LiteBit.eu, CoinExchange, Cryptopia, BiteBTC, Coinbe, Crex24, CryptoBridge, Coinroom, Trade By Trade, YoBit, Upbit, Binance, Graviex, Livecoin, Bittrex and Bisq. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIVX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PIVX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PIVX using one of the exchanges listed above.

