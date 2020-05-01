PJT Partners Inc (NYSE:PJT) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

PJT Partners Inc (NYSE:PJT) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 735,000 shares, an increase of 7.0% from the March 31st total of 687,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 210,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days. Approximately 3.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

NYSE PJT opened at $52.76 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.52. PJT Partners has a 52 week low of $23.63 and a 52 week high of $54.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.92 and a beta of 0.97.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $200.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.48 million. PJT Partners had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 21.43%. On average, research analysts expect that PJT Partners will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. PJT Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.30%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PJT. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of PJT Partners from $59.00 to $57.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PJT Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of PJT Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Buckingham Research lifted their price target on shares of PJT Partners from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of PJT Partners from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.75.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its stake in shares of PJT Partners by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 79,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,580,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of PJT Partners by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of PJT Partners by 127.2% in the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of PJT Partners by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 31,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,420,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in PJT Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $5,732,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.57% of the company’s stock.

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic advisory, shareholder engagement, restructuring and special situations, and private fund advisory and placement services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers a range of financial advisory and transaction execution capability, including mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, minority investments, asset swaps, divestitures, takeover defenses, corporate finance advisory, private placements, and distressed sales.

