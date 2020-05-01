PlatinumBAR (XPTX) Trading 68.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days

PlatinumBAR (CURRENCY:XPTX) traded up 40.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 1st. One PlatinumBAR coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000023 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24, Cryptopia and YoBit. PlatinumBAR has a market cap of $4,385.84 and $26.00 worth of PlatinumBAR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, PlatinumBAR has traded 68.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcloud (BTDX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000029 BTC.

AmsterdamCoin (AMS) traded up 129.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

BiosCrypto (BIOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Zurcoin (ZUR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Animecoin (ANI) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About PlatinumBAR

XPTX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 23rd, 2017. PlatinumBAR’s total supply is 2,160,126 coins. PlatinumBAR’s official website is platinumbar.io. PlatinumBAR’s official Twitter account is @platinumbarxptx.

Buying and Selling PlatinumBAR

PlatinumBAR can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlatinumBAR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PlatinumBAR should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PlatinumBAR using one of the exchanges listed above.

