Pluralsight (NASDAQ:PS) PT Raised to $18.00 at Morgan Stanley

Pluralsight (NASDAQ:PS) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $13.00 to $18.00 in a report released on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 16.05% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on PS. Barclays lifted their price objective on Pluralsight from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Pluralsight from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Pluralsight from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Pluralsight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Pluralsight from $31.50 to $18.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.75.

Shares of PS stock traded down $0.93 on Thursday, hitting $15.51. The stock had a trading volume of 1,552,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,818,254. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.37. The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of -13.03 and a beta of 2.22. Pluralsight has a one year low of $6.59 and a one year high of $35.70.

Pluralsight (NASDAQ:PS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $92.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.87 million. Pluralsight had a negative return on equity of 52.54% and a negative net margin of 38.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Pluralsight will post -1.25 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Frederick Onion sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.61, for a total transaction of $558,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nate Walkingshaw sold 36,928 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.05, for a total value of $703,478.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 219,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,173,664.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 77,974 shares of company stock worth $1,370,140 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in Pluralsight by 63.7% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 11,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 4,658 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its position in Pluralsight by 1.1% in the first quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 1,259,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,826,000 after buying an additional 14,128 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its position in Pluralsight by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,370,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,052,000 after purchasing an additional 14,373 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its position in Pluralsight by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 540,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,935,000 after purchasing an additional 45,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP boosted its position in Pluralsight by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 180,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,982,000 after purchasing an additional 11,412 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.07% of the company’s stock.

Pluralsight, Inc provides a technology skill development solutions worldwide. Its cloud-based technology skills platform offers a range of tools, including skill and role assessment tool, which uses machine learning and advanced algorithms to measure a user's skills, benchmark that user against others in the industry, and recommend opportunities for growth; and Course Library that include a digital ecosystem of thousands of on-demand courses across a range of technology subject areas, such as cloud, mobile, security, IT, and data.

