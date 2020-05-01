PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) Releases FY 2020 IntraDay Earnings Guidance

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) updated its FY 2020

IntraDay earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.16-2.26 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.20. PNM Resources also updated its FY20 guidance to $2.16 to $2.26 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:PNM traded down $1.53 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $38.96. The company had a trading volume of 5,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 644,277. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.29. PNM Resources has a 12 month low of $27.08 and a 12 month high of $56.14. The stock has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.98, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $333.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.55 million. PNM Resources had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 9.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that PNM Resources will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be given a $0.308 dividend. This is a boost from PNM Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. PNM Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.94%.

PNM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded PNM Resources from a neutral rating to a buy rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of PNM Resources from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Evercore ISI reissued a hold rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of PNM Resources in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a hold rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of PNM Resources in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays reiterated a hold rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of PNM Resources in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. PNM Resources presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $50.22.

About PNM Resources

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the energy and energy-related businesses in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment is primarily involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

