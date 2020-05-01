Power Ledger One Day Volume Reaches $62.94 Million (POWR)

Power Ledger (CURRENCY:POWR) traded 37.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 1st. One Power Ledger token can now be bought for approximately $0.0900 or 0.00001013 BTC on major exchanges including Bancor Network, LATOKEN, Bittrex and IDEX. During the last week, Power Ledger has traded 45.6% higher against the US dollar. Power Ledger has a market cap of $38.68 million and $62.94 million worth of Power Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002463 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011361 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $214.42 or 0.02414720 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.61 or 0.00198320 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.57 or 0.00062682 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000813 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00042801 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000179 BTC.

About Power Ledger

Power Ledger launched on July 5th, 2017. Power Ledger’s total supply is 999,785,291 tokens and its circulating supply is 430,020,728 tokens. Power Ledger’s official Twitter account is @PowerLedger_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Power Ledger is medium.com/power-ledger. Power Ledger’s official website is powerledger.io. The Reddit community for Power Ledger is /r/powerledger.

Buying and Selling Power Ledger

Power Ledger can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, DigiFinex, Binance, Radar Relay, ABCC, Bittrex, Kucoin, LATOKEN, TDAX, Bancor Network, Huobi, Bithumb, BX Thailand, Gate.io, Bitbns, Cryptopia, Upbit and Kyber Network. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Power Ledger directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Power Ledger should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Power Ledger using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

