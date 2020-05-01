PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL) Shares Acquired by Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL) by 31.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,254 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,323 shares during the quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in PPL were worth $1,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of PPL during the fourth quarter valued at $207,423,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of PPL by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,343,294 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $837,558,000 after buying an additional 5,767,192 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PPL by 165.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,258,608 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $188,679,000 after buying an additional 3,277,551 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of PPL by 3,562.8% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,571,953 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $92,282,000 after buying an additional 2,501,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of PPL by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,349,781 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,463,505,000 after buying an additional 2,246,433 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.59% of the company’s stock.

Get PPL alerts:

In related news, insider Gregory N. Dudkin sold 10,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.64, for a total transaction of $387,478.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,639 shares in the company, valued at $1,448,373.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE PPL traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.70. 270,590 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,038,246. PPL Corp has a 1-year low of $18.12 and a 1-year high of $36.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.00.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 14th. The utilities provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.04. PPL had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 22.47%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that PPL Corp will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.415 per share. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.72%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 9th. This is a boost from PPL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. PPL’s payout ratio is currently 67.76%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PPL shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on PPL from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on PPL from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of PPL in a research report on Monday, January 20th. TheStreet cut PPL from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on PPL in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.57.

PPL Profile

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 414,000 electric and 328,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 527,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

Read More: What is insider trading?



Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.