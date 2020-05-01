Pragma Gestao DE Patrimonio Ltd. Purchases Shares of 35,000 CDW (NASDAQ:CDW)

Pragma Gestao DE Patrimonio Ltd. acquired a new position in CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 35,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,264,000. CDW comprises 2.8% of Pragma Gestao DE Patrimonio Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CDW. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of CDW by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,097,304 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $870,939,000 after purchasing an additional 161,072 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of CDW by 70.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,921,899 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $845,884,000 after purchasing an additional 2,446,180 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in CDW by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,367,086 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $623,798,000 after acquiring an additional 27,836 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in CDW by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,966,592 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $423,748,000 after buying an additional 523,220 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in CDW by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,356,571 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $335,959,000 after acquiring an additional 104,193 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

CDW stock traded down $3.67 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $107.13. 42,663 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 999,158. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.50. CDW has a 1 year low of $73.39 and a 1 year high of $146.09. The company has a market capitalization of $15.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.24.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. CDW had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 94.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that CDW will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CDW. ValuEngine raised CDW from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Bank of America reduced their price objective on CDW from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on CDW from $155.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of CDW in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.57.

In related news, insider Collin B. Kebo sold 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total value of $489,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,067 shares in the company, valued at $1,641,112. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Chong sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.51, for a total transaction of $831,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,492,764.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,900 shares of company stock valued at $1,499,371 over the last ninety days. 2.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

