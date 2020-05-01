Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. Increases Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 28.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 93,164 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,541 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems accounts for about 2.5% of Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $3,662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 46,184 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,816,000 after purchasing an additional 5,871 shares during the last quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,779 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. Lynch & Associates IN raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 149,475 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,876,000 after acquiring an additional 3,929 shares during the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 47.9% in the 1st quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 5,496 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 115,053 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,523,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter. 72.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Cisco Systems stock traded down $0.74 during trading on Friday, reaching $41.64. 2,868,514 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,775,702. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.81. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.40 and a 52-week high of $58.26. The firm has a market cap of $183.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.55, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.03.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 36.40%. The firm had revenue of $12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 2nd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 50.53%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CSCO shares. BidaskClub upgraded Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Friday, April 10th. KeyCorp downgraded Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.05.

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Maria Martinez sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total value of $232,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 199,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,274,406.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 3,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total transaction of $181,932.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 78,910 shares of company stock valued at $3,296,482. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

Recommended Story: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.