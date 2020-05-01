Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 70,306 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,199 shares during the period. Gilead Sciences accounts for approximately 3.6% of Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $5,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 72.6% during the first quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 6,232 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 2,621 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc. CT bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the first quarter worth $221,000. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. TX bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the first quarter worth $229,000. Lynch & Associates IN increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 8.8% in the first quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 16,570 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares during the period. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 136.0% in the first quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 1,225 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock traded up $0.86 during trading on Thursday, reaching $84.00. 39,148,017 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,636,668. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $75.92 and its 200 day moving average is $68.79. The firm has a market cap of $104.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 0.68. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.89 and a 1 year high of $85.97.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $5.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.74 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 35.49% and a net margin of 23.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.30%.

In other Gilead Sciences news, Director John Francis Cogan sold 2,413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.90, for a total value of $192,798.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 57,273 shares in the company, valued at $4,576,112.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gayle E. Wilson sold 21,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.72, for a total transaction of $1,470,878.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 148,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,056,555.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 82,647 shares of company stock valued at $5,860,653. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GILD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Gilead Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Gilead Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.11.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

