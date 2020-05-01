Prosiebensat 1 Media SE (ETR:PSM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Prosiebensat 1 Media SE (ETR:PSM) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €12.47 ($14.50).

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PSM. Goldman Sachs Group set a €10.00 ($11.63) price objective on Prosiebensat 1 Media and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley set a €9.50 ($11.05) price target on Prosiebensat 1 Media and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Berenberg Bank set a €10.00 ($11.63) price target on Prosiebensat 1 Media and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €14.60 ($16.98) price target on Prosiebensat 1 Media and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Independent Research set a €10.90 ($12.67) price target on Prosiebensat 1 Media and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th.

Get Prosiebensat 1 Media alerts:

PSM opened at €9.15 ($10.63) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion and a PE ratio of 5.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 261.34. Prosiebensat 1 Media has a 1 year low of €5.72 ($6.65) and a 1 year high of €15.95 ($18.54). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €7.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is €11.57.

Prosiebensat 1 Media Company Profile

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. The company operates through three segments: Entertainment, Content Production & Global Sales, and Commerce. The Entertainment segment operates free TV stations, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, kabel eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and kabel eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

Further Reading: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Prosiebensat 1 Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prosiebensat 1 Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.