ProximaX (XPX) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $377,670.00

ProximaX (CURRENCY:XPX) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 1st. During the last week, ProximaX has traded up 29.4% against the U.S. dollar. One ProximaX token can currently be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges including Kryptono, Coinsuper and Bilaxy. ProximaX has a market capitalization of $5.75 million and $377,670.00 worth of ProximaX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

ProximaX Token Profile

ProximaX launched on April 15th, 2018. ProximaX’s total supply is 9,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,097,456,550 tokens. The official website for ProximaX is proximax.io. ProximaX’s official Twitter account is @ProximaXio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ProximaX

ProximaX can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsuper, Kryptono and Bilaxy. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ProximaX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ProximaX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ProximaX using one of the exchanges listed above.

