Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) Shares Purchased by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,874 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $2,644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter worth $436,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 3,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 734.6% during the 4th quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 12,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,173,000 after buying an additional 11,011 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP lifted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 344,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,295,000 after buying an additional 23,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 67,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,344,000 after buying an additional 2,307 shares during the last quarter. 65.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PRU opened at $62.37 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $24.02 billion, a PE ratio of 6.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.72. Prudential Financial Inc has a 52 week low of $38.62 and a 52 week high of $106.39.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $17.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.23 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 7.81% and a net margin of 7.20%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.44 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Prudential Financial Inc will post 11.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Prudential Financial news, SVP Nicholas C. Silitch sold 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.17, for a total transaction of $722,994.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Robert Falzon sold 39,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.44, for a total value of $3,833,297.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 85,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,235,590.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 87,344 shares of company stock valued at $8,335,072. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PRU. B. Riley decreased their price target on Prudential Financial from $70.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Sunday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Prudential Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Prudential Financial from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Prudential Financial from $102.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Prudential Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.25.

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through PGIM, U.S. Workplace Solutions, U.S. Individual Solutions, and International Insurance divisions. The PGIM division offers an array of asset management and advisory services related to public and private fixed income, public equity and real estate, commercial mortgage origination and servicing, and mutual funds and other retail services to institutional, private, and sub-advisory clients, as well as to insurance company separate accounts, government sponsored entities, and the general account.

