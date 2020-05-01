Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) Price Target Raised to $71.00 at Morgan Stanley

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $70.00 to $71.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 43.70% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Thursday, April 16th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. Wolfe Research upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Barclays lowered Public Service Enterprise Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Public Service Enterprise Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.53.

Shares of NYSE:PEG traded down $1.30 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $49.41. 2,239,323 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,576,631. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.64. Public Service Enterprise Group has a 52-week low of $34.75 and a 52-week high of $63.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.21. The company has a market capitalization of $26.42 billion, a PE ratio of 14.84, a P/E/G ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.52.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.19% and a net margin of 16.80%. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Daniel J. Cregg sold 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.14, for a total value of $32,587.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,133,554.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 5,457 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. grew its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.4% during the first quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 15,437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC grew its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 3,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 15.5% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,570 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 7,732 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. 69.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid- Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs to customers.

