Pure Wafer (LON:PUR) Earns Buy Rating from Peel Hunt

Pure Wafer (LON:PUR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Peel Hunt in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Shares of PUR stock traded down GBX 2 ($0.03) during trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 46 ($0.61). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,195. The company has a current ratio of 8.75, a quick ratio of 8.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 39.26 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 40.92. Pure Wafer has a 1-year low of GBX 25.05 ($0.33) and a 1-year high of GBX 51.75 ($0.68).

Pure Wafer Company Profile

Pure Wafer plc is a United Kingdom-based holding company. The Company is engaged in provision of silicon wafer reclaim services and the provision of management services to its trading subsidiaries. The Company cleans and polishes silicon wafers (test wafers) sent for reclaim by the semiconductor manufacturers.

