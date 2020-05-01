Q2 2020 Earnings Estimate for Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Issued By William Blair

Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) – Research analysts at William Blair dropped their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Alphabet in a report issued on Tuesday, April 28th. William Blair analyst R. Schackart now expects that the information services provider will earn $8.50 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $11.40. William Blair also issued estimates for Alphabet’s Q3 2020 earnings at $10.49 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $12.77 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $41.63 EPS.

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,500.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Nomura upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,680.00 to $1,700.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,800.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,498.94.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $1,346.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $922.46 billion, a PE ratio of 27.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1,184.37 and a 200 day moving average of $1,318.05. Alphabet has a 1 year low of $1,008.87 and a 1 year high of $1,530.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 3.35.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.16 by ($1.29). The company had revenue of $33.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.59 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 17.59%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $9.50 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,389 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Hyman Charles D raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 956 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 2,045 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,376,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 10,378 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,059,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 321 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.07% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

