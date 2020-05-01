Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Alphabet Inc Raised by Analyst (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush upped their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Alphabet in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 29th. Wedbush analyst M. Pachter now expects that the information services provider will earn $9.81 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $9.24. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $1,550.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Alphabet’s Q3 2020 earnings at $10.58 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $12.33 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $42.59 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $12.39 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $13.63 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $13.88 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $15.41 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $55.31 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $15.74 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $70.28 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Nomura increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,680.00 to $1,700.00 in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Pivotal Research lowered their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,425.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Nomura Securities increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,560.00 to $1,680.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alphabet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,344.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,498.94.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $1,346.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $922.46 billion, a PE ratio of 27.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.04. Alphabet has a twelve month low of $1,008.87 and a twelve month high of $1,530.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1,184.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,318.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.16 by ($1.29). The company had revenue of $33.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.59 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 17.59%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $9.50 EPS.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. BigSur Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 35.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

