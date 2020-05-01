Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for ALERUS FINL COR/SH (OTCMKTS:ALRS) Lowered by Piper Sandler

ALERUS FINL COR/SH (OTCMKTS:ALRS) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for shares of ALERUS FINL COR/SH in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 29th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Race now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.27 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.32. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for ALERUS FINL COR/SH’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.33 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.26 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.21 EPS.

ALRS has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ALERUS FINL COR/SH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. TheStreet downgraded ALERUS FINL COR/SH from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.00.

Shares of ALERUS FINL COR/SH stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.06. 1,111 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,923. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.33. ALERUS FINL COR/SH has a 52 week low of $15.05 and a 52 week high of $24.00.

ALERUS FINL COR/SH (OTCMKTS:ALRS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $46.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.67 million.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alerus Financial NA acquired a new position in shares of ALERUS FINL COR/SH during the fourth quarter worth $45,620,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in ALERUS FINL COR/SH by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 312,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares during the last quarter. John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in ALERUS FINL COR/SH by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. now owns 120,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,982,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in ALERUS FINL COR/SH by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 102,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,331,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new stake in shares of ALERUS FINL COR/SH during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,759,000.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 20th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%.

About ALERUS FINL COR/SH

Alerus Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services for individuals, families, and businesses. It offers checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, personal loans, lines of credit, debit and credit cards, deposit and payment solutions, and mobile wallet, as well as online banking and bill pay, mobile banking, and private banking services.

