QCash (QC) Market Cap Hits $64.79 Million

QCash (CURRENCY:QC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 1st. One QCash token can currently be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00001586 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. QCash has a market cap of $64.79 million and $364.54 million worth of QCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, QCash has traded down 0% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002465 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011353 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $214.28 or 0.02412360 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.61 or 0.00198270 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00062590 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0726 or 0.00000817 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00042740 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000179 BTC.

QCash’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 460,000,200 tokens. QCash’s official website is www.zb.cn.

QCash can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

