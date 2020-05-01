qiibee Price Down 4.3% This Week (QBX)

qiibee (CURRENCY:QBX) traded 3.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 1st. qiibee has a total market cap of $3.16 million and $807.00 worth of qiibee was traded on exchanges in the last day. One qiibee token can now be purchased for $0.0045 or 0.00000051 BTC on major exchanges including Coinsuper and Binance DEX. During the last seven days, qiibee has traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002479 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011460 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $211.97 or 0.02407388 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.49 or 0.00198607 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.52 or 0.00062730 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0721 or 0.00000819 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00043341 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000182 BTC.

qiibee Token Profile

qiibee's total supply is 1,380,392,157 tokens and its circulating supply is 704,640,935 tokens. qiibee's official message board is blog.qiibee.com. qiibee's official website is qiibee.com.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling qiibee

qiibee can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsuper and Binance DEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as qiibee directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire qiibee should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase qiibee using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

