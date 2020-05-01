QP Wealth Management LLC Makes New $1.10 Million Investment in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

QP Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 14,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,097,000. Gilead Sciences makes up about 1.6% of QP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GILD. Unison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 18,519 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 3,814 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. Perkins Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at $792,000. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 198,441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,835,000 after buying an additional 2,557 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 111.2% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 813 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the period. 80.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

In other news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 2,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.32, for a total transaction of $204,494.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,640 shares in the company, valued at $1,916,004.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.18, for a total value of $340,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,024,264.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 82,647 shares of company stock worth $5,860,653. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on GILD. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. UBS Group lowered Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday. TheStreet upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Gilead Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.19.

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD traded down $5.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $78.73. The company had a trading volume of 19,112,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,939,300. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $75.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.79. The stock has a market cap of $99.32 billion, a PE ratio of 18.74, a P/E/G ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 0.68. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.89 and a 1-year high of $85.97.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.44 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 35.49% and a net margin of 23.99%. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.30%.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

Further Reading: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.