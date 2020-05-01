Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) Stock Rating Lowered by Monness Crespi & Hardt

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) was downgraded by investment analysts at Monness Crespi & Hardt from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

QLYS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Qualys in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Qualys in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Qualys from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. ValuEngine lowered Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered Qualys from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.53.

Shares of NASDAQ:QLYS traded down $5.58 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $99.86. 520,174 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 441,862. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.44 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $91.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.37. Qualys has a 12 month low of $63.37 and a 12 month high of $110.89.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $84.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.68 million. Qualys had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 21.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Qualys will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Bruce K. Posey sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.28, for a total transaction of $89,280.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 82,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,383,634.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Sumedh S. Thakar sold 7,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.26, for a total value of $643,386.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 214,020 shares in the company, valued at $19,103,425.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 42,277 shares of company stock worth $4,184,851. Insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Qualys during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Qualys by 42.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 544 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in Qualys during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Qualys during the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Qualys by 223.8% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 842 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

Qualys Company Profile

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based security and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Asset Inventory, CMDB Sync, Vulnerability Management, Continuous Monitoring, Cloud Agent, Threat Protection, Security Configuration Assessment, Indication of Compromise, Policy Compliance, PCI Compliance, Security Assessment Questionnaire, File Integrity Monitoring, Web Application Scanning, and Web Application Firewall.

