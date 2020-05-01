Quantstamp (QSP) Hits Market Cap of $6.05 Million

Quantstamp (CURRENCY:QSP) traded down 8.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 1st. During the last week, Quantstamp has traded up 19.5% against the US dollar. One Quantstamp token can currently be purchased for about $0.0098 or 0.00000110 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi, DDEX, GOPAX and IDEX. Quantstamp has a total market cap of $6.05 million and $780,174.00 worth of Quantstamp was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Quantstamp alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002465 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011353 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $214.28 or 0.02412360 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.61 or 0.00198270 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00062590 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0726 or 0.00000817 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00042740 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000179 BTC.

About Quantstamp

Quantstamp was first traded on October 1st, 2017. Quantstamp’s total supply is 976,442,388 tokens and its circulating supply is 617,314,171 tokens. The Reddit community for Quantstamp is /r/Quantstamp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Quantstamp’s official website is quantstamp.com. Quantstamp’s official Twitter account is @Quantstamp and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Quantstamp Token Trading

Quantstamp can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Binance, Gate.io, Huobi, IDEX, DDEX and GOPAX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantstamp directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantstamp should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quantstamp using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Quantstamp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quantstamp and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.