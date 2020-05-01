Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) Achieves Market Capitalization of $6.51 Million

Quantum Resistant Ledger (CURRENCY:QRL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 1st. During the last week, Quantum Resistant Ledger has traded 36.8% higher against the dollar. Quantum Resistant Ledger has a market cap of $6.51 million and $115,924.00 worth of Quantum Resistant Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Quantum Resistant Ledger token can now be bought for approximately $0.0916 or 0.00001034 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Liqui, Bittrex, CoinExchange and Tidex.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0508 or 0.00000573 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00005694 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002426 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00018096 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00008595 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $171.49 or 0.01935025 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000238 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0428 or 0.00000483 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0410 or 0.00000463 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000303 BTC.

Quantum Resistant Ledger Profile

Quantum Resistant Ledger is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the CryptoNight-V7 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 27th, 2016. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s total supply is 71,007,485 tokens. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official website is theqrl.org. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official Twitter account is @QRLedger and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Quantum Resistant Ledger is /r/QRL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Quantum Resistant Ledger

Quantum Resistant Ledger can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex, Bittrex, CoinExchange, Liqui and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum Resistant Ledger directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantum Resistant Ledger should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quantum Resistant Ledger using one of the exchanges listed above.

