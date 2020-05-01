QuarkChain (QKC) Price Hits $0.0028 on Major Exchanges

QuarkChain (CURRENCY:QKC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 1st. Over the last seven days, QuarkChain has traded 4.4% higher against the dollar. QuarkChain has a market capitalization of $5.49 million and approximately $2.20 million worth of QuarkChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One QuarkChain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0028 or 0.00000032 BTC on popular exchanges including $20.33, $10.39, $24.68 and $13.77.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get QuarkChain alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000653 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00047881 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $354.43 or 0.03990130 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00061437 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00035950 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004469 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011325 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00009673 BTC.

HUSD (HUSD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011342 BTC.

QuarkChain Coin Profile

QuarkChain (QKC) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 2nd, 2018. QuarkChain’s total supply is 5,526,747,032 coins and its circulating supply is 1,950,351,328 coins. The Reddit community for QuarkChain is /r/quarkchainio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for QuarkChain is steemit.com/@quarkchain. The official website for QuarkChain is quarkchain.io. QuarkChain’s official Twitter account is @Quark_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

QuarkChain Coin Trading

QuarkChain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $13.77, $18.94, $51.55, $24.43, $24.68, $33.94, $10.39, $7.50, $32.15, $20.33, $50.98 and $5.60. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuarkChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QuarkChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QuarkChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for QuarkChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QuarkChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.