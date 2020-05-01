Quasarcoin Hits Market Cap of $472,218.81 (QAC)

Quasarcoin (CURRENCY:QAC) traded 5.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 1st. One Quasarcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0028 or 0.00000031 BTC on major exchanges including Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. Quasarcoin has a total market cap of $472,218.81 and $3,104.00 worth of Quasarcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Quasarcoin has traded up 9.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Quasarcoin alerts:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00054660 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 25.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0348 or 0.00000391 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000317 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000142 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded 93% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Quasarcoin Coin Profile

QAC is a coin. Quasarcoin’s total supply is 263,417,643 coins and its circulating supply is 168,417,643 coins. Quasarcoin’s official website is quasarcoin.org. Quasarcoin’s official Twitter account is @Quasarcoingroup and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Quasarcoin Coin Trading

Quasarcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quasarcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quasarcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quasarcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Quasarcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quasarcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.