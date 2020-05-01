Ragnarok (RAGNA) Trading Down 16.3% Over Last Week

Ragnarok (CURRENCY:RAGNA) traded up 6.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 1st. One Ragnarok coin can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and Escodex. In the last week, Ragnarok has traded 16.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ragnarok has a total market capitalization of $3,719.88 and approximately $237.00 worth of Ragnarok was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002470 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011425 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $214.55 or 0.02420866 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.55 or 0.00198044 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.59 or 0.00063039 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00000821 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00042756 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000180 BTC.

About Ragnarok

Ragnarok’s total supply is 13,456,017 coins and its circulating supply is 8,403,858 coins. The official website for Ragnarok is ragnaproject.io. Ragnarok’s official Twitter account is @ragnaofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ragnarok

Ragnarok can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Escodex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ragnarok directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ragnarok should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ragnarok using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

