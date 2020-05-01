RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) Short Interest Update

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 370,600 shares, an increase of 7.0% from the March 31st total of 346,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 93,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days. Currently, 3.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RAPT. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in RAPT Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in RAPT Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in RAPT Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in RAPT Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in RAPT Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.13% of the company’s stock.

RAPT stock opened at $15.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $392.27 million and a PE ratio of -1.54. RAPT Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $10.52 and a 12-month high of $51.21. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.53.

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by ($0.08). On average, research analysts forecast that RAPT Therapeutics will post -2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RAPT. ValuEngine raised RAPT Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Roth Capital initiated coverage on RAPT Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised RAPT Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.60.

About RAPT Therapeutics

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients with unmet needs in oncology and inflammatory diseases. The company develops small molecules that are designed to modulate the critical immune responses underlying these diseases.

