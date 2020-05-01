Raymond James & Associates Acquires 13,095 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO)

Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 188,164 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,095 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.44% of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF worth $6,774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RWO. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 43.1% during the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 926.0% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000.

NYSEARCA:RWO opened at $38.87 on Friday. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $29.37 and a 52-week high of $53.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.98.

About SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones Global Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an index based upon the global real estate market. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the performance of publicly traded real estate securities in developed and emerging countries.

