Raymond James & Associates Acquires 7,411 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) by 17.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,038 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,411 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.35% of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF worth $7,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 20.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 103,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,000,000 after buying an additional 17,351 shares during the period. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 30.0% during the first quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 8,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,948 shares during the period. Apexium Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $254,000. 360 Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 6.0% during the first quarter. 360 Financial Inc. now owns 36,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,318,000 after purchasing an additional 2,074 shares during the period. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 398.0% during the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VCR opened at $177.22 on Friday. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 1 year low of $118.99 and a 1 year high of $205.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $152.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $178.79.

About Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

