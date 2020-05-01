Raymond James & Associates Buys 12,143 Shares of HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA)

Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) by 20.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,503 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,143 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $6,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Foster & Motley Inc. grew its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 9.4% during the first quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 31,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,793,000 after buying an additional 2,669 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the first quarter worth $2,129,000. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 5.8% during the first quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 44,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,994,000 after buying an additional 2,435 shares in the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC grew its stake in HCA Healthcare by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 5,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in HCA Healthcare by 232.6% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 386,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,745,000 after purchasing an additional 270,428 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded HCA Healthcare from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded HCA Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $173.00 price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $165.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.31.

Shares of HCA opened at $109.88 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.24. HCA Healthcare Inc has a 52-week low of $58.38 and a 52-week high of $151.97.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $12.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.12 billion. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 304.76% and a net margin of 5.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.97 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that HCA Healthcare Inc will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP P. Martin Paslick sold 5,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $775,050.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,943,550. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 1,956 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.46, for a total value of $286,475.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,964 shares in the company, valued at $580,567.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,941 shares of company stock worth $5,427,927 in the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

