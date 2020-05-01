Raymond James & Associates Buys 28,342 Shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) by 19.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 176,012 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,342 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.14% of Donaldson worth $6,799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Donaldson in the 4th quarter valued at $432,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Donaldson in the 3rd quarter valued at $115,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Donaldson by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,834,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $303,850,000 after purchasing an additional 311,084 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Donaldson by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 80,941 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,203,000 after purchasing an additional 3,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in shares of Donaldson in the 4th quarter valued at $309,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.98% of the company’s stock.

DCI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Donaldson from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Donaldson from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Donaldson has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.50.

Shares of DCI stock opened at $45.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.44. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.08 and a twelve month high of $58.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.39.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $662.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $696.41 million. Donaldson had a return on equity of 30.72% and a net margin of 9.47%. Donaldson’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Donaldson Company Profile

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. It operates through Engine Products and Industrial Products segments. The Engine Products segment offers replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

