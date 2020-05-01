Raymond James & Associates Buys 32,457 Shares of Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF)

Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) by 28.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 146,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,457 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $7,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. CNB Bank bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 1,352.4% in the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Kleber Santos sold 2,263 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.08, for a total value of $97,490.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $960,856.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial stock opened at $64.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $31.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Capital One Financial Corp. has a 1 year low of $38.00 and a 1 year high of $107.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $55.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.61.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported ($3.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.90 by ($5.92). The company had revenue of $7.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.34 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 5.72%. Capital One Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.90 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Capital One Financial Corp. will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.23%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Nomura Securities upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $111.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $92.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $115.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $83.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.11.

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

