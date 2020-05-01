Raymond James & Associates Decreases Stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Raymond James & Associates reduced its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 62.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 160,880 shares of the company’s stock after selling 266,901 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.14% of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF worth $6,783,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 2,592,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,957,000 after buying an additional 202,929 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 12.9% in the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,616,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,171,000 after buying an additional 185,378 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,079,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,920,000 after buying an additional 39,354 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,065,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,105,000 after buying an additional 122,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BLB&B Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 1,044,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,832,000 after buying an additional 90,743 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of SCHM stock opened at $48.16 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.09. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $34.87 and a 12 month high of $62.40.

See Also: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.