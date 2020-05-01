Raymond James & Associates Decreases Stock Holdings in Aaron’s, Inc. (NYSE:AAN)

Raymond James & Associates decreased its holdings in shares of Aaron’s, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) by 11.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 272,111 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,477 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.41% of Aaron’s worth $6,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Aaron’s by 55.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Aaron’s in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Aaron’s in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Aaron’s in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in Aaron’s in the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAN opened at $32.33 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 8.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.28. Aaron’s, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.01 and a 52-week high of $78.65.

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Aaron’s had a return on equity of 14.70% and a net margin of 0.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Aaron’s, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Friday, March 20th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 19th. Aaron’s’s payout ratio is 4.11%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AAN. Northcoast Research lowered Aaron’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Aaron’s from $60.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Raymond James cut their target price on Aaron’s from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Stephens downgraded Aaron’s from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Aaron’s from $78.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Aaron’s presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.80.

Aaron's, Inc operates as an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions to underserved and credit-challenged customers. It operates in three segments: Progressive Leasing, Aaron's Business, and DAMI. The company also engages in the sale, lease ownership, and specialty retailing of furniture, consumer electronics, home appliances, and accessories.

