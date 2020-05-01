Raymond James & Associates Decreases Stock Position in Arcosa Inc (NYSE:ACA)

Raymond James & Associates cut its position in Arcosa Inc (NYSE:ACA) by 12.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 165,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,776 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.34% of Arcosa worth $6,590,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ACA. Capital International Investors bought a new position in Arcosa during the 4th quarter valued at $39,035,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Arcosa during the 4th quarter valued at $30,534,000. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Arcosa by 2,229.6% during the 4th quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 445,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,842,000 after acquiring an additional 426,264 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in Arcosa during the 4th quarter valued at $14,674,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in Arcosa during the 4th quarter valued at $10,688,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ACA opened at $37.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.60. Arcosa Inc has a 1-year low of $28.14 and a 1-year high of $47.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.67.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.20. Arcosa had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 6.83%. The company had revenue of $488.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $479.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Arcosa Inc will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Arcosa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.51%.

In other news, CEO Antonio Carrillo acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.07 per share, with a total value of $451,050.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 215,258 shares in the company, valued at $6,472,808.06. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on ACA. Sidoti increased their price objective on shares of Arcosa from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Arcosa from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Arcosa from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Arcosa in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arcosa from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.20.

About Arcosa

Arcosa, Inc manufactures and sells infrastructure-related products and services for the construction, energy, and transportation markets. It operates through three segments: Construction Products Group, Energy Equipment Group, and Transportation Products Group. The Construction Products Group segment offers lightweight and natural construction aggregates, and trench shields and shoring products that are used in construction landscape, including commercial, industrial, road and bridge, and underground construction.

