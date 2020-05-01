Raymond James & Associates Grows Holdings in HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC)

Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC) by 139.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 287,502 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 167,598 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.18% of HollyFrontier worth $7,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in HollyFrontier in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new stake in HollyFrontier in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in HollyFrontier by 76.7% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 606 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in HollyFrontier by 652.5% in the 4th quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 760 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in HollyFrontier in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.40% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Richard Lawrence Voliva III purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.54 per share, with a total value of $215,400.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,645,979.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HFC opened at $33.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. HollyFrontier Corp has a fifty-two week low of $18.48 and a fifty-two week high of $58.88. The stock has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.29.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.02). HollyFrontier had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 4.42%. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that HollyFrontier Corp will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HFC. TheStreet cut shares of HollyFrontier from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of HollyFrontier from $50.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of HollyFrontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of HollyFrontier from $54.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of HollyFrontier from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.44.

HollyFrontier Profile

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

