Raymond James & Associates Has $6.74 Million Stock Position in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

Raymond James & Associates lowered its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 97,716 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,364 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.16% of Lincoln Electric worth $6,742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Lincoln Electric during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Lincoln Electric by 55.5% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in Lincoln Electric by 392.2% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lincoln Electric during the fourth quarter worth $169,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Lincoln Electric by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Lincoln Electric alerts:

Lincoln Electric stock opened at $83.27 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.29 and a 12-month high of $98.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.24.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 33.94% and a net margin of 9.41%. The business had revenue of $701.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $713.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 41.70%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on LECO shares. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Lincoln Electric in a report on Monday. BidaskClub raised Lincoln Electric from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $105.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Lincoln Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.25.

Lincoln Electric Company Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. The company offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

Further Reading: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.