Raymond James & Associates Has $7.19 Million Stake in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE)

Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) by 39.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,943 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,140 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.20% of Helen of Troy worth $7,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 81.6% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Helen of Troy during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Helen of Troy during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Helen of Troy during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 50.6% during the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HELE opened at $164.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $134.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.18. The company has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.29, a P/E/G ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.85. Helen of Troy Limited has a 12 month low of $104.01 and a 12 month high of $198.59.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $442.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $401.49 million. Helen of Troy had a return on equity of 19.58% and a net margin of 8.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.82 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Helen of Troy Limited will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HELE. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective (up from $160.00) on shares of Helen of Troy in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub downgraded Helen of Troy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Helen of Troy from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Helen of Troy from $196.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Helen of Troy from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.50.

Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; household cleaning products, and shower organization, bathroom accessories, and gardening products; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers.

