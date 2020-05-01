Raymond James & Associates Has $7.27 Million Holdings in Eastgroup Properties Inc (NYSE:EGP)

Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Eastgroup Properties Inc (NYSE:EGP) by 16.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,585 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,078 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.18% of Eastgroup Properties worth $7,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eastgroup Properties by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 724,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $96,108,000 after purchasing an additional 66,155 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eastgroup Properties by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 700,527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $92,938,000 after purchasing an additional 47,310 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Eastgroup Properties by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 514,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,206,000 after buying an additional 1,770 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Eastgroup Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $59,135,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Eastgroup Properties by 2,904.2% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 213,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,243,000 after buying an additional 206,170 shares in the last quarter. 92.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Eastgroup Properties in a research note on Friday, March 27th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Eastgroup Properties from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Eastgroup Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Eastgroup Properties from $133.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Eastgroup Properties from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eastgroup Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.38.

Shares of NYSE EGP opened at $106.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $103.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.98. Eastgroup Properties Inc has a 52 week low of $83.40 and a 52 week high of $142.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of 32.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 0.92.

Eastgroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.02. Eastgroup Properties had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 36.71%. The company had revenue of $88.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.91 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Eastgroup Properties Inc will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Eastgroup Properties’s payout ratio is 60.24%.

EastGroup Properties, Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

