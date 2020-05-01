Raymond James & Associates Has $7.38 Million Stake in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Raymond James & Associates reduced its stake in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) by 13.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,466 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,906 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.10% of Globe Life worth $7,375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GL. State Street Corp bought a new position in Globe Life during the 3rd quarter worth $505,144,000. Boston Partners bought a new position in Globe Life during the 3rd quarter worth $138,276,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Globe Life during the 4th quarter worth $120,501,000. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Globe Life by 110.8% during the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 616,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,918,000 after purchasing an additional 324,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama bought a new position in Globe Life during the 1st quarter worth $16,128,000. 75.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Frank M. Svoboda sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.44, for a total value of $547,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,641,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Carol A. Mccoy sold 9,000 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.96, for a total value of $989,640.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 104,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,440,568.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,948,103 over the last ninety days. 3.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on GL shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Globe Life from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. ValuEngine lowered Globe Life from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective on shares of Globe Life in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on Globe Life from $108.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Globe Life presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.67.

Shares of Globe Life stock opened at $85.39 on Friday. Globe Life Inc. has a one year low of $56.74 and a one year high of $111.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.01. Globe Life had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 16.32%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Globe Life Inc. will post 6.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd will be given a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. This is a positive change from Globe Life’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. Globe Life’s payout ratio is presently 11.11%.

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

