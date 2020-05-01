Raymond James & Associates Reduces Stock Holdings in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

Raymond James & Associates decreased its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 200,154 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,582 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.55% of Comfort Systems USA worth $7,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,066,178 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,149,000 after acquiring an additional 4,505 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 909,989 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,363,000 after purchasing an additional 136,269 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the fourth quarter worth $39,613,000. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 59.0% in the fourth quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 710,778 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,432,000 after purchasing an additional 263,715 shares during the period. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 607,576 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,288,000 after purchasing an additional 9,314 shares during the period. 95.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FIX opened at $35.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.30. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.00 and a fifty-two week high of $54.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.12 and its 200 day moving average is $45.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 1.34.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The construction company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.07. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 19.56%. The company had revenue of $700.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $645.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. Comfort Systems USA’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.00%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Sidoti cut shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 20th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.00 price target (down previously from $56.00) on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th.

In related news, Director Alan Krusi sold 2,000 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total transaction of $94,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Comfort Systems USA Company Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical services industry in the United States. It is involved in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical and related systems; and maintenance, repair, replacement, renovation, expansion, reconfiguration, and monitoring of mechanical systems, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems, as well as plumbing, piping and controls, off-site construction, electrical, monitoring, and fire protection.

