Raymond James & Associates Reduces Stock Holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE:OHI)

Raymond James & Associates reduced its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE:OHI) by 19.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 290,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 68,927 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.13% of Omega Healthcare Investors worth $7,706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in OHI. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. FTB Advisors Inc. raised its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 48.4% during the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. 74.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Omega Healthcare Investors stock opened at $29.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.45, a PEG ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.71. Omega Healthcare Investors Inc has a 12-month low of $13.33 and a 12-month high of $45.22.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $212.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.40 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 8.38% and a net margin of 36.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Omega Healthcare Investors Inc will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 29th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.30%.

In other Omega Healthcare Investors news, COO Daniel J. Booth sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.03, for a total transaction of $1,100,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 149,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,603,883.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Craig R. Callen bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.68 per share, with a total value of $88,400.00. Company insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $44.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $43.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine cut shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Omega Healthcare Investors has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.11.

About Omega Healthcare Investors

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

