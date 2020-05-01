Raymond James & Associates Sells 14,008 Shares of Sensata Technologies Holding PLC (NYSE:ST)

Raymond James & Associates lowered its position in Sensata Technologies Holding PLC (NYSE:ST) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 240,700 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 14,008 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.15% of Sensata Technologies worth $6,963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Sensata Technologies by 3.4% in the first quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 28,015 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $810,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Arden Trust Co bought a new position in Sensata Technologies in the first quarter valued at $111,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Sensata Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $102,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Sensata Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $87,640,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Sensata Technologies by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,695,086 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $91,223,000 after acquiring an additional 30,374 shares during the last quarter. 93.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sensata Technologies alerts:

Sensata Technologies stock opened at $38.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.29 and a 200-day moving average of $45.42. The firm has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.58. Sensata Technologies Holding PLC has a 1-year low of $18.25 and a 1-year high of $54.72.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $774.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $754.75 million. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 20.01% and a net margin of 6.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Sensata Technologies Holding PLC will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ST shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Sensata Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer started coverage on Sensata Technologies in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $55.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sensata Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.91.

Sensata Technologies Company Profile

Sensata Technologies Holding plc, through its subsidiary, Sensata Technologies Holding N.V., develops, manufactures, and sells a range of sensors and controls in the Americas, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures pressure sensors, speed and position sensors, and temperature sensors.

Featured Story: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Receive News & Ratings for Sensata Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensata Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.