Raymond James & Associates Sells 3,511 Shares of eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH)

Raymond James & Associates lowered its position in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 53,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,511 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.19% of eHealth worth $7,465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of eHealth in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of eHealth by 271.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of eHealth in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in eHealth by 45.1% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in eHealth in the fourth quarter worth $108,000.

EHTH has been the subject of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of eHealth in a research report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of eHealth from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of eHealth in a research report on Friday, April 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $174.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of eHealth from $132.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of eHealth from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.45.

NASDAQ EHTH opened at $106.70 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. eHealth, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.71 and a 12-month high of $152.19. The firm has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.69 and a beta of 0.43.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.17. eHealth had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 17.60%. The business had revenue of $106.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 54.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that eHealth, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

eHealth

eHealth, Inc provides private health insurance exchange services to individuals, families, and small businesses in the United States and China. The company operates through two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Its e-commerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

