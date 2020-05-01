Raymond James Boosts Brunswick (NYSE:BC) Price Target to $53.00

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 4.62% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Brunswick from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $70.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Brunswick from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Brunswick in a research report on Friday, April 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Brunswick in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.52.

Shares of BC traded up $2.94 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.66. The stock had a trading volume of 950,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 937,449. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.32. Brunswick has a 1-year low of $25.22 and a 1-year high of $66.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.19, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.95.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $965.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $992.93 million. Brunswick had a negative net margin of 3.02% and a positive return on equity of 25.89%. Brunswick’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Brunswick will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Brunswick news, VP Christopher F. Dekker sold 3,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.73, for a total transaction of $195,808.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brunswick in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Brunswick during the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 250.3% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Brunswick in the fourth quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Brunswick in the fourth quarter valued at about $126,000. Institutional investors own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. The company's Marine Engine segment offers outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engine and propulsion systems; marine electronics and control integration systems, steering systems, instruments, controls, propellers, trolling motors, fuel systems, electrical systems, service parts, and lubricants; and integrated propulsion systems to the recreational and commercial marine markets, as well as parts and accessories.

