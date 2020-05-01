Raymond James Boosts CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) Price Target to $75.00

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Raymond James from $62.00 to $75.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 6.91% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CONE. KeyCorp raised their price objective on CyrusOne from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on CyrusOne from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of CyrusOne in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised CyrusOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Bank of America cut CyrusOne from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. CyrusOne has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.80.

Get CyrusOne alerts:

NASDAQ CONE traded down $1.49 on Friday, reaching $70.15. The stock had a trading volume of 1,953,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,508,447. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $61.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.63. CyrusOne has a 1-year low of $43.72 and a 1-year high of $79.73. The company has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -233.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.34.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.82). CyrusOne had a negative net margin of 3.32% and a positive return on equity of 1.53%. The business had revenue of $245.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.49 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that CyrusOne will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CyrusOne news, EVP Robert M. Jackson sold 12,598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $818,870.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,478 shares in the company, valued at $1,591,070. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Kevin L. Timmons sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,270 shares in the company, valued at $2,836,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,598 shares of company stock worth $1,423,370 over the last quarter. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 28,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,244,000 after purchasing an additional 8,517 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 5,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,612,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $367,155,000 after purchasing an additional 12,331 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of CyrusOne during the 3rd quarter valued at $380,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 71,898 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,705,000 after purchasing an additional 6,341 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.47% of the company’s stock.

About CyrusOne

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a high-growth real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in highly reliable enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The Company provides mission-critical data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including 212 Fortune 1000 companies.

See Also: Arbitrage

Receive News & Ratings for CyrusOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyrusOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.