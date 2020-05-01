Raymond James Brokers Lift Earnings Estimates for West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (TSE:WFT)

West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (TSE:WFT) – Raymond James upped their FY2020 earnings estimates for West Fraser Timber in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 29th. Raymond James analyst D. Swetlishoff now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.37) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.71). Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock.

West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported C($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.47) by C$0.31. The business had revenue of C$1.13 billion for the quarter.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of West Fraser Timber from C$70.00 to C$75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of West Fraser Timber from C$55.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of West Fraser Timber from C$61.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of West Fraser Timber from C$70.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th.

Shares of TSE:WFT traded down C$1.13 during trading on Friday, reaching C$37.61. The stock had a trading volume of 40,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 521,821. West Fraser Timber has a one year low of C$21.60 and a one year high of C$70.46. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion and a P/E ratio of -16.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$29.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$50.05.

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd. produces and sells lumber, panels, and pulp and paper in western Canada and the southern United States. The company offers spruce-pine-fir and southern yellow pine lumber, as well as newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and energy products. It also provides treated wood, medium density fiberboard panels, laminated veneer lumber panels, and plywood; northern bleached softwood Kraft pulp used to produce various paper products, including printing and writing papers, specialty grades, and various tissue products; and bleached chemical thermo-mechanical pulp that is used to produce coated board grades, printing and writing paper, and paper towel/napkin grades, as well as specialty papers and tissue grades.

