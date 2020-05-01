Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Acquires 8,950 Shares of Western Asset High Yield Dfnd Opp FI (NYSE:HYI)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Western Asset High Yield Dfnd Opp FI (NYSE:HYI) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 147,481 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,950 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Western Asset High Yield Dfnd Opp FI were worth $1,818,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HYI. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Western Asset High Yield Dfnd Opp FI by 68.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 3,389 shares in the last quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Western Asset High Yield Dfnd Opp FI in the first quarter worth $131,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Western Asset High Yield Dfnd Opp FI by 41.2% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 4,737 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Western Asset High Yield Dfnd Opp FI by 11,193.6% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 19,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 19,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Western Asset High Yield Dfnd Opp FI by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 22,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 4,750 shares in the last quarter.

HYI opened at $12.92 on Friday. Western Asset High Yield Dfnd Opp FI has a 12-month low of $9.74 and a 12-month high of $16.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.72.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a $0.0945 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.78%.

Western Asset High Yield Dfnd Opp FI Profile

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., Western Asset Management Company Ltd and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

